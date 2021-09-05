Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Lifestyle

Born conjoined back-to-back, Israeli twins finally see each other after surgery

1 minute read

BEERSHEBA, Israel, Sept 5 (Reuters) - One-year-old twin Israeli girls who were born conjoined at the head, back to back, can make eye contact for the first time after undergoing rare separation surgery.

The more than 12-hour operation at the Soroka Medical Centre took months of preparation and involved dozens of experts from Israel and abroad, the hospital said on Sunday.

"This was a rare and complex surgery that has been conducted only 20 times worldwide and now, for the first time, in Israel," said Mickey Gideon, Soroka's chief pediatric neurosurgeon.

Photos in Israeli media showed the twins - whose names were not provided - facing one another in a cot, their heads bandaged. The Soroka statement said the surgery involved cranial reconstruction and scalp grafts for both.

"They are recovering nicely. They are breathing and eating on their own," Eldad Silberstein, the head of Soroka's plastic surgery department, told Israel's Channel 12 news.

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · September 4, 2021 · 6:02 PM UTC

Argentine satire on film-making lightens up Venice festival

The Venice Film Festival got a break from its anguish-filled line-up with Saturday's premiere of "Official Competition", a behind-the-curtains Argentine satire about film-making that had the audience laughing out loud.

Lifestyle
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries
Lifestyle
Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87
Lifestyle
Anya Taylor-Joy travels back in time in thriller 'Last Night in Soho'
Lifestyle
Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans, may mystify others