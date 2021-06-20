Box Office: 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Takes Top Spot From 'A Quiet Place 2'

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
LOS ANGELES, June 20, (Variety.com) - "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" nabbed the top spot on box office charts, debuting with $11.6 million from 3,331 U.S. venues over the weekend.

The Lionsgate movie, a sequel to the 2017 action comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard," opened in theaters on Wednesday and has collected $17 million to date.

Starring Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" is one of the rare post-vaccine era movies to play exclusively in theaters. Opening weekend crowds were mostly older men, with 55% of ticket buyers identifying as male and 66% over the age of 25.

As the only new nationwide release, the poorly reviewed "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" didn't have much competition to claim No. 1 in North America. Falling not far behind, Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II" slid to second place with $9.4 million in ticket sales, representing a mere 22% drop from the weekend prior. After four weeks in theaters, the film -- directed by John Krasinski and featuring Emily Blunt -- has generated a strong $125 million to date.

