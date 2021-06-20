Box Office: 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Takes Top Spot From 'A Quiet Place 2'

LOS ANGELES, June 20, (Variety.com) - "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" nabbed the top spot on box office charts, debuting with $11.6 million from 3,331 U.S. venues over the weekend.

The Lionsgate movie, a sequel to the 2017 action comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard," opened in theaters on Wednesday and has collected $17 million to date.

Starring Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" is one of the rare post-vaccine era movies to play exclusively in theaters. Opening weekend crowds were mostly older men, with 55% of ticket buyers identifying as male and 66% over the age of 25.

As the only new nationwide release, the poorly reviewed "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" didn't have much competition to claim No. 1 in North America. Falling not far behind, Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II" slid to second place with $9.4 million in ticket sales, representing a mere 22% drop from the weekend prior. After four weeks in theaters, the film -- directed by John Krasinski and featuring Emily Blunt -- has generated a strong $125 million to date.

