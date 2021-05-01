Skip to main content

LifestyleBritain's Princess Charlotte to celebrate sixth birthday

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's royal family released a photograph on Saturday of a smiling Princess Charlotte, one of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren, the day before the princess celebrates her sixth birthday.

Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne and is the only daughter of Prince William, Elizabeth's grandson, and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

In the picture Charlotte is shown wearing a blue dress with a pink floral pattern and pink buttons, and she stands with her arms stretched out and her hair falling over her shoulders, smiling at the camera.

The photograph was taken by Kate earlier on Saturday in Norfolk, eastern England, where the family currently live.

Charlotte was born in London on May 2, 2015, and is William and Kate's second child. Charlotte's elder brother Prince George was born in July 2013 and her younger brother Prince Louis was born in April 2018.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 9:36 PM UTCThousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival

Thousands of people attended the first day of the Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival on Saturday.

LifestyleIn Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
LifestyleOscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
LifestyleCalifornia Disneyland re-opens but you can’t hug Mickey Mouse
LifestyleAfter masked bunnies, Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes