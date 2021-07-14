Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Lifestyle

Britney Spears wins right to choose own lawyer in conservatorship case -NY Times

1 minute read

Britney Spears poses at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, July 14 (Reuters) - Britney Spears on Wednesday got a lawyer of her choice to help her end the 13-year-long conservatorship that controls her personal and business affairs, The New York Times reported.

The Los Angeles judge approved Spear's choice at a hearing three weeks after the singer made an emotional address in which she called the existing arrangement abusive, the newspaper reported.

The hearing was still under way in Los Angeles.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 9:09 PM UTCDuchess Meghan creates TV project aimed at girls for Netflix

Britain's Duchess Meghan has created an animated family series for streaming platform Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) that she will also executive produce, her production company said on Wednesday.

LifestyleShakespeare company opens garden theatre by River Avon
LifestyleRussian food delivery service launches QR code tattoos for restaurant access
LifestyleRoyals, superheroes and Baby Yoda lead streaming-heavy Emmy nominations
LifestyleSacha Baron Cohen, Showtime win dismissal of Roy Moore defamation lawsuit