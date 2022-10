SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - K-pop boy band BTS members will serve mandatory military service, starting with its oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday.

"All other members will also serve mandatory military duty according to their plans," their management group HYBE (352820.KS) said in a regulatory filing.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Tom Hogue











