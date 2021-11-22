Lifestyle
BTS named artist of the year at 2021 American Music Awards
LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Korean boy band BTS was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday - the top prize at the world's largest fan-voted ceremony.
The K-Pop band beat rival nominees Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.
