BTS named artist of the year at 2021 American Music Awards

BTS receives an award for Favourite Pop Song "Butter" at the Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Korean boy band BTS was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday - the top prize at the world's largest fan-voted ceremony.

The K-Pop band beat rival nominees Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Christopher Cushing

