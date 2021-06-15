Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
CD Projekt says Cyberpunk to return to PlayStation Store from June 21

Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Polish video games maker CD Projekt (CDR.WA) on Tuesday said that its Cyberpunk 2077 game will return to the Sony PlayStation Store from June 21 after its removal because of bugs within the game.

In December Sony Corp (6758.T) said it was pulling the game from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained about the flagship title. read more

Shares in CD Projekt closed 6.5% up on Tuesday after an option to add Cyberpunk 2077 to wishlists in the Playstation Store appeared, fuelling hopes of its return.

Reporting by Karol Badohal Writing by Alan Charlish Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

