Chanel shows a casual side of haute couture on Paris runway

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Chanel creative director Virginie Viard opted for a low-key rendition of haute couture for the French fashion house's fall-winter runway show on Tuesday, sending out a mix of long, full-skirted dresses and tweed ensembles with slightly relaxed fits.

The label took to a horse arena on the outskirts of Paris, building a set that played with optical effects, with geometric patterns running at a slant while large silver globes hung from the ceiling.

The show opened with a projection of Pharrell Williams playing a drum set, with grinding electronic music in the background.

When the soundtrack suddenly switching to soothing vocals, out came a wavy-haired model in a lime green skirt and jacket kicking off the fashion line-up. Others followed, zig-zagging across the floor, in beige, pale pinks, and all-black looks.

Jackets were paired with loose trousers or skirts that swished around the ankles, with pockets and rows of buttons punctuating the house's signature tweeds, in various patterns, including stripes.

Low heels and floppy hats added to the casual flavor of the lineup, shimmery embellishments kept to a minimal.

Closing the show, even the traditional bride in an all-white wedding dress looked relaxed, her hands thrust in front pockets. A simple white bow placed on her head, the tails of the ribbon left streaming down behind.

The haute couture shows run through July 7 in Paris.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer Editing by Alexandra Hudson

