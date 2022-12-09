Christian Dior board picks Antoine Arnault as CEO

[1/2] The logo of French fashion house Dior is seen on a jacket at the 30 Montaigne, the original site of Christian Dior's first store, ahead of its reopening in Paris, France, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Files















PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French fashion house Christian Dior said on Friday its board of directors has decided to name Antoine Arnault as chief executive officer (CEO) of Christian Dior SE and vice-chairman of the board of directors to replace Sidney Toledano.

"This choice was made in the context of the conversion of Agache SE into a limited joint-stock partnership, which occurred on Dec. 6, and will permit the long-term family control over Christian Dior SE and LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE to be perpetuated." the statement said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











