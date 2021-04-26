Daniel Kaluuya arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Reuters) - British actor Daniel

Kaluuya on Sunday won his first Oscar for his supporting role as

the late Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in drama "Judas and

the Black Messiah."

Kaluuya, 32, emerged as front-runner for the Academy Award

after also winning at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and

British BAFTA ceremonies.

Born in London to Ugandan parents, Kaluuya describes himself

as a working class kid who got his first big break in the

entertainment industry as a teen actor and writer on the young

adult British TV series "Skins."

He first came to international attention in the 2017

surprise hit black comedy horror movie "Get Out," which brought

him a lead actor Oscar nomination.

In "Judas and the Black Messiah," he plays Black

revolutionary leader Hampton, who was shot dead by Chicago

police in 1969 at the age of 21.

The film was made with the blessing and participation of

Hampton's son, Fred Hampton Jr. Kaluuya has said his aim was to

honor Hampton's legacy.

Kaluuya worked in British television and theater before

landing small roles in movies such as "Johnny English Reborn"

and thriller "Sicario."

He won acclaim for playing a man who lives surrounded by

screens in the surreal TV series "Black Mirror" before being

cast in "Get Out" as a Black man who goes to visit his white

girlfriend's wealthy parents.

That led to part in the 2018 superhero movie "Black

Panther" and a starring role in the independent film "Queen &

Slim."

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

