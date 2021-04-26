LifestyleDaniel Kaluuya wins Oscar for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Reuters) - British actor Daniel
Kaluuya on Sunday won his first Oscar for his supporting role as
the late Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in drama "Judas and
the Black Messiah."
Kaluuya, 32, emerged as front-runner for the Academy Award
after also winning at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and
British BAFTA ceremonies.
Born in London to Ugandan parents, Kaluuya describes himself
as a working class kid who got his first big break in the
entertainment industry as a teen actor and writer on the young
adult British TV series "Skins."
He first came to international attention in the 2017
surprise hit black comedy horror movie "Get Out," which brought
him a lead actor Oscar nomination.
In "Judas and the Black Messiah," he plays Black
revolutionary leader Hampton, who was shot dead by Chicago
police in 1969 at the age of 21.
The film was made with the blessing and participation of
Hampton's son, Fred Hampton Jr. Kaluuya has said his aim was to
honor Hampton's legacy.
Kaluuya worked in British television and theater before
landing small roles in movies such as "Johnny English Reborn"
and thriller "Sicario."
He won acclaim for playing a man who lives surrounded by
screens in the surreal TV series "Black Mirror" before being
cast in "Get Out" as a Black man who goes to visit his white
girlfriend's wealthy parents.
That led to part in the 2018 superhero movie "Black
Panther" and a starring role in the independent film "Queen &
Slim."
