Skip to main content

Lifestyle

Designer Cowan celebrates return of NY nightlife at Fashion Week show

2 minute read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sparkly and shiny fabrics were on full display as designer Christian Cowan presented his Spring/Summer 2022 collection, inspired by the return to New York nightlife after more than a year of stay-at-home restrictions.

Models for Cowan's collection struck bold, dramatic poses on the runway and interacted with guests at Friday night's show during New York Fashion Week.

"I think what the pandemic did is it kind of dismantled the structure we normally operate within of the cycles of fashion weeks and all this stuff, and it just allowed us to see that we can do stuff that's more direct to our customer," said British-born Cowan.

"And while we give kind of walk-throughs of the collection to editors, I wanted to give that to everyone at home, and so this was kind of our way of doing that."

Cowan says he partnered with Yahoo to incorporate QR code technology into this year's show.

"I thought it would be a fun nod to the fact that we've been spending the past year-and-a-half doing digital things," said Cowan.

"So, I incorporated QR codes in some prints and so on and it just kind of brings it to life. I don't want to ruin it, but basically you can scan garments and things happen."

New York Fashion Week ends on Sunday.

Reporting by Gloria Tso and Hussein Al Waalie; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 9:16 AM UTC

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Walt Disney Co said on Friday it will release "Eternals," "West Side Story" and the rest of its 2021 films exclusively in theaters before sending them to streaming, a show of confidence that moviegoing will rebound.

Lifestyle
From pipes to musical pieces: Brazilian project makes PVC violins for children
Lifestyle
Designer Michael Kors holds first live fashion show since pandemic
Lifestyle
Venice film awards race wide open after star-studded festival
Lifestyle
LaQuan Smith shows at Empire State, elegance at Caroline Herrera