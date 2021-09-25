D&G glitter at Milan fashion week, seaside chic for Armani

Designer Giorgio Armani appears with models at the end of the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Glitter lit up the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan fashion show on Saturday, with the designer duo peppering their spring/summer 2022 women collection with sparkling, sequined blouses and rock-studded mini-skirts and trousers.

The #DG Light show, which was held in a disco-like atmosphere with glimmering mirrors as a backdrop, also featured black biker jackets and camouflaged overcoats, cargo pants worn with crystal-encrusted tops, fringed gold and silver dresses.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana incorporated elements seen in previous collections, such as embroidery, lace, flowers, animalier prints, bras, corsets and tight black dresses. Some jackets had large, butterfly-like shoulders, while accessories included thigh-high denim boots.

The creative pair said on the sidelines of the presentation they had looked back at the early 2000s, when their exuberant designs broke with the dominant minimalist style.

The lights and glitzy glamour of the show were a call to leave behind the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic, they said.

Veteran designer Giorgio Armani, 87, used pastel colours and soft shades of green and blue for a light collection inspired by the sea. The show featured elegant chiffon dresses, embroidered evening gowns, small tailored jackets, fluid trousers and sleeveless tops in an ode to effortless elegance.

The models, at times resembling undulating mermaids, were openly smiling on the runway, and Armani said the world today needed sweetness, kindness and smiles.

The shows were among the last big events of Milan Fashion Week, which runs until Monday and is hosting both in-person events and digital presentations following virtual editions in February due to the pandemic.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mike Harrison and Jane Merriman

