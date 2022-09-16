Disney removes Star Wars film 'Rogue Squadron' from schedule

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People dressed as Storm Troopers attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in London, Britain, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Files

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday pulled"Star Wars" movie "Rogue Squadron" from next year's film schedule and gave no indication on when the company would release a new movie in the blockbuster space franchise.

The movie would have been the first "Star Wars" film to reach theaters since "The Rise of Skywalker" debuted in December 2019.

"Rogue Squadron" was set to be directed by "Wonder Woman" filmmaker Patty Jenkins. The movie was previously delayed from 2022 to December 2023 due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why the Jenkins' film was pulled from its upcoming slate.

Disney has released several "Star Wars" TV shows in the past few years on the Disney+ streaming service. Its next series, "Andor," debuts on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.