Disney unveils new projects, including 'Inside Out 2'

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Disney and Pixar announced on Friday that the movie "Inside Out 2," was currently in development and will be in theaters in the summer of 2024.

"Inside Out" star Amy Poehler announced that she will return for the Pixar sequel, which will focus on teenage Riley's emotions.

Other announcements on the first day of the 2022 D23 convention for Disney fans included upcoming projects, "Peter and Wendy," "MUFASA," a live action "Snow White," "Win or Lose," "Wish," "Strange World," "Iwaju" and "ELIO."

There were also updates on upcoming movies "Haunted Mansion," "Disenchanted," "Elemental," and "Hocus Pocus 2."

"Peter and Wendy" is a live-action adaption of "Peter Pan" focusing on how Peter Pan and Wendy met that is to be streamed on Disney + in 2023. The Lion King prequel, "MUFASA," was also presented and premieres in 2024.

Viewers also caught a glimpse of Disney’s live action "Snow White" which stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot and releases to theaters in 2024. The brand also gave a first look at Pixar’s new original animated series, "Win or Lose," which will be available on Disney + in 2023 and centers around middle schoolers on a softball team.

Walt Disney Animation Studios also shared a first look at "Wish," its new November 2023 film with West Side Story's Ariana DeBose voicing the main character, Asha.

The panel also teased "Strange World," arriving to theaters on November 23, 2022, which explores a family on a new adventure. Disney Animation and Kugali’s Afrofuturistic series, "Iwaju," was unveiled and will be on Disney Plus in 2023.

The new Pixar and Disney film, "ELIO," about a boy who's transported to another galaxy starring Yonas Kibreab as Elio and America Ferrera as his mother Olga Solis. It will be in theaters in the spring of 2024.

"Haunted Mansion," added Jamie Lee Curtis to its cast along with star cameos, including Winona Ryder, and will be in theaters on March 10, 2023.

The panel also shared trailers for "Disenchanted," which will make its Disney + debut on November 24, 2022 and "Hocus Pocus 2," which premieres on September 30, 2022 on Disney+.”

Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

