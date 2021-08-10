Lifestyle
Emmy awards ceremony in L.A. moves outdoors due to COVID concerns
1 minute read
LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Emmy Awards ceremony for television will take place outdoors in Los Angeles next month because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy said on Tuesday.
The Sept. 19 ceremony was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.