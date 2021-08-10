Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Emmy awards ceremony in L.A. moves outdoors due to COVID concerns

Rows of Emmy Award statuettes are seen at the 2006 Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles August 19, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Emmy Awards ceremony for television will take place outdoors in Los Angeles next month because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy said on Tuesday.

The Sept. 19 ceremony was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Emmy Awards ceremony for television will take place outdoors in Los Angeles next month because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy said on Tuesday.

