(Reuters) - The Academy Awards, or Oscars, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television.

Following is a list of key nominations:

BEST PICTURE

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Mank"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Minari"

"The Father"

"Sound of Metal"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Steven Yeun - "Minari"

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

David Fincher - "Mank"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"

Thomas Vinterberg - "Another Round"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari"

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"Another Round" (Denmark)

"Better Days" (Hong Kong)

"Collective" (Romania)

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest"

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Io Si (Seen)" -"The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"

(Compiled by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Dan Grebler)

