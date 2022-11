Factbox: Key winners at the 2022 American Music Awards

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The 2022 fan-voted American Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, hosted by Wayne Brady.

Following is a list of winners in key categories;

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Coldplay

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Harry Styles

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE POP SONG

Harry Styles -- "As It Was"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Taylor Swift

Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.