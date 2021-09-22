Skip to main content

Fashion label Valentino makes $690 hoodie to support COVID-19 vaccine

A handout photo from Valentino shows a limited-edition, 590 euro "(V) Vaccinated" hoodie using their V signature logo, which has been produced in support of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with proceeds entirely donated to UNICEF, in this photo released on September 22, 2021. Valentino/Handout via REUTERS

MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Luxury label Valentino is producing a limited-edition, $690-apiece "(V) Vaccinated" hoodie using its V signature logo in support of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, with proceeds donated to UNICEF.

The black sweaters, with the "vaccinated" writing in red on the chest, were first created by a small Los Angeles company called Cloney without the Italian brand knowing about them.

When Valentino's designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli, found out about the initiative, he decided to buy all the initial 5 hoodies available and give them as a present to friends, including Lady Gaga, Valentino said in a statement.

He then went on to produce a series of hoodies to be sold on Valentino's website from Sept. 23. Proceeds will go to the U.N. children agency UNICEF, to support its work with the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX, which is focused on getting anti-coronavirus jabs to poorer countries.

"Getting vaccinated has become the most effective way to fight this global pandemic, as well as a symbol of respect for others and social responsibility," Piccioli said.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by William Maclean

