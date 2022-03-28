Film academy condemns Will Smith slap, starts review of Oscars incident

Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LOS ANGELES, March 28 (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, said in a statement on Monday that it condemned Will Smith's slap of presenter Chris Rock at Sunday night's ceremony and had started a formal review of the incident.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis

