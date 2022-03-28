1 minute read
Film academy condemns Will Smith slap, starts review of Oscars incident
LOS ANGELES, March 28 (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, said in a statement on Monday that it condemned Will Smith's slap of presenter Chris Rock at Sunday night's ceremony and had started a formal review of the incident.
Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis
