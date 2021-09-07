Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Lifestyle

France to pay national tribute to famed actor Belmondo on Sept 9

1 minute read

French actor Jean Paul Belmondo attends the WBA-WBC-IBO Middleweight World Championship in Monte Carlo, early February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France will hold a national ceremony to pay tribute to famed actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at Paris' Hotel National des Invalides on Sept 9, said the French presidency on Tuesday.

Belmondo, a star of France's New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's "A bout de souffle" ("Breathless") in 1959, died this week aged 88.

The death of a leading figure in French cinema was felt across the country. President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Monday that France had lost a "national treasure".

A charismatic actor who often performed his own stunts, Belmondo switched in the 1960s to mainstream films and became one of France's leading comedy and action heroes.

His decision to pursue a career in commercial cinema and to shun the art houses led to criticism that he had wasted his undisputed talent - something he always denied. read more

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · September 6, 2021 · 2:08 PM UTC

A Minute With: Guitarist Noel Hogan on The Cranberries new book

Irish music magazine Hot Press looks at the rise to fame of Limerick rockers The Cranberries in a new book approved by the band and late frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan's estate.

Lifestyle
France to pay national tribute to famed actor Belmondo on Sept 9
Lifestyle
Sudanese rap thrives with post-uprising freedoms
Lifestyle
Kate Hudson, Jeon Jong-seo star in tribute to outsiders 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon'
Lifestyle
Hong Kong pet funerals aim for respectful farewell rather than landfill waste