France to receive nine new Picasso art works

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France will receive nine new artworks by the late Pablo Picasso after his daughter Maya agreed to donate them to the country, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, confirming earlier media reports.

"It is an honour for our country to welcome these new artworks by Picasso. They will enrich and deepen our cultural heritage," wrote Le Maire on his Twitter account.

BFM TV and Le Figaro newspaper had earlier reported that Picasso's daughter had decided to make the donation as part of a tax arrangement with the French state.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Boyle

