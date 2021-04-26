LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Reuters) - Frances McDormand won her

third Oscar on Sunday for "Nomadland," cementing her reputation

as one of the best actresses of her generation.

McDormand's win makes her a member of an elite club that

includes Meryl Streep, Daniel Day Lewis and Jack Nicholson as

the winners of three acting Oscars. The late Katharine Hepburn

won a record four.

In "Nomadland," the 63-year-old McDormand plays a widow, who

in the wake of the U.S. economic recession, turns her van into a

mobile home and sets out on the road, taking on seasonal jobs

along the way.

The publicity-shy McDormand was one of the favorites for the

best actress prize, which she first won in 1997 for her

portrayal of a pregnant police chief in crime drama "Fargo."

McDormand won again in 2018 for playing an angry mother

seeking justice for her dead daughter in dark comedy "Three

Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

McDormand, who is married to independent movie director Joel

Coen and is known for her down-to-earth nature, made her film

debut in 1984's "Blood Simple" and has gone on to play a wide

range of characters.

She has starred in several of Coen and his brother's movies,

including "Raising Arizona" and "Burn After Reading."

Her other movie roles include "Mississippi Burning," "Almost

Famous" and "North Country," all three of which earned her Oscar

nods, as well as "Moonrise Kingdom" and "Something's Gotta

Give."

McDormand has also left her mark in television and on stage.

In 2011, she won a Tony award for her portrayal of a single

mother in the play "Good People" and in 2015 she picked up an

Emmy for her lead role in the television mini-series "Olive

Kitteridge."

McDormand won at Britain's BAFTA ceremony and took home

multiple prizes from film critics for her performance in

"Nomadland."

