LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Reuters) - Frances McDormand won her
third Oscar on Sunday for "Nomadland," cementing her reputation
as one of the best actresses of her generation.
McDormand's win makes her a member of an elite club that
includes Meryl Streep, Daniel Day Lewis and Jack Nicholson as
the winners of three acting Oscars. The late Katharine Hepburn
won a record four.
In "Nomadland," the 63-year-old McDormand plays a widow, who
in the wake of the U.S. economic recession, turns her van into a
mobile home and sets out on the road, taking on seasonal jobs
along the way.
The publicity-shy McDormand was one of the favorites for the
best actress prize, which she first won in 1997 for her
portrayal of a pregnant police chief in crime drama "Fargo."
McDormand won again in 2018 for playing an angry mother
seeking justice for her dead daughter in dark comedy "Three
Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
McDormand, who is married to independent movie director Joel
Coen and is known for her down-to-earth nature, made her film
debut in 1984's "Blood Simple" and has gone on to play a wide
range of characters.
She has starred in several of Coen and his brother's movies,
including "Raising Arizona" and "Burn After Reading."
Her other movie roles include "Mississippi Burning," "Almost
Famous" and "North Country," all three of which earned her Oscar
nods, as well as "Moonrise Kingdom" and "Something's Gotta
Give."
McDormand has also left her mark in television and on stage.
In 2011, she won a Tony award for her portrayal of a single
mother in the play "Good People" and in 2015 she picked up an
Emmy for her lead role in the television mini-series "Olive
Kitteridge."
McDormand won at Britain's BAFTA ceremony and took home
multiple prizes from film critics for her performance in
"Nomadland."
