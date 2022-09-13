1 minute read
French President Macron: France has lost a "national treasure" with death of Godard
PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France has lost a "national treasure" with the death of film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of the country's New Wave cinema, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
"Jean-Luc Godard (was) the most iconoclast of the New Wave filnmakers (...) We lose a national treasure (...)," Macron said on Twitter.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
