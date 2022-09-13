French President Macron: France has lost a "national treasure" with death of Godard

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France has lost a "national treasure" with the death of film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of the country's New Wave cinema, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"Jean-Luc Godard (was) the most iconoclast of the New Wave filnmakers (...) We lose a national treasure (...)," Macron said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.