Giant bunny loses in California salad-eating contest

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Lettuce-loving giant rabbit Honey 'Mega' Bunny suffered a resounding defeat on Tuesday in a head-to-whiskers salad eating contest against competitive eater Raina Huang.

Huang, who has been eating competitively for four years, managed to put away 3.5 pounds (1.5 kg) of chopped salad in 10 minutes in the match-up, organized by Chop Stop in Glendale, California. Honey froze in front of the giant plate of lettuce and ate none at all.

Faced with humiliating loss, Team Bunny was permitted by organizers to bring in a second rabbit, Precious. Precious also failed to eat a single leaf.

Owner Louis Moses, who breeds the Giant Flemish rabbits, was not surprised by the result.

"Rabbits are not scarfers. They're not like dogs, just scarf it down quickly. They're nibblers. They nibble all day, all night. So they eat decent amounts, but over a period of time," Moses said.

Huang, who doesn't eat salads at all outside of contests, said she did not pay much attention to her competitors.

"It was more of like a challenge to myself. When I do contests and challenges, usually I don't really pay attention too much to what competitors do. I think the best for me is just to see the best of what I can do," she said.

Reporting by Alan Devall and Jane Ross; editing by Diane Craft

