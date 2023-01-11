Golden Globes audience down slightly from last show in 2021















LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Roughly 6.3 million viewers watched the return of the Golden Globes on Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBC network on Tuesday night, according to ratings data released by the company, a slight dip from the last televised ceremony two years ago.

In 2021, 6.9 million people tuned in to the Hollywood awards ceremony. The show was not televised in 2022 because of a diversity and ethics scandal.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine











