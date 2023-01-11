Golden Globes audience down slightly from last show in 2021

The Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. Photo taken on December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Roughly 6.3 million viewers watched the return of the Golden Globes on Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBC network on Tuesday night, according to ratings data released by the company, a slight dip from the last televised ceremony two years ago.

In 2021, 6.9 million people tuned in to the Hollywood awards ceremony. The show was not televised in 2022 because of a diversity and ethics scandal.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next