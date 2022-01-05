Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely amid Omicron concerns

60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during the pre-telecast. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The annual Grammy Awards Show has been postponed indefinitely due to the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Recording Academy and CBS said on Wednesday.

"We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon," according to the statement.

The music awards show was set to be held on Jan. 31.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

