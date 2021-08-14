Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Lifestyle

A Great British Spraycation: Banksy's new seaside murals

1 minute read
1/6

Artwork created by Banksy is seen in Lowestoft, Britain, August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Crowds gathered in coastal towns in eastern England on Saturday to view new works by Banksy, after the secretive street artist claimed responsibility for the murals.

Ten images appeared in towns in Norfolk and Suffolk over the past week, sparking speculation that Banksy was behind them.

His website has since depicted images of the works under the title "A Great British Spraycation", a play on the word staycation.

Government COVID-19 rules have deterred Britons from holidaying abroad, prompting many people to take a "staycation" at home.

Known for witty artworks that often make a point on world affairs, Banksy's Spraycation mural series includes a scene of a couple dancing above a bus shelter, a rat sipping a cocktail in a deck chair, and one of a huge seagull.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 9:55 AM UTC

Musicians at Serbian trumpet festival play on despite pandemic

The sound of trumpets filled the air as thousands of people crowded into a small Serbian town late on Friday for the 60th Guca Brass Band Festival, with visitors undeterred by a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the country.

Lifestyle
A Great British Spraycation: Banksy's new seaside murals
Lifestyle
Ivorian artist turns discarded flip-flops from beach into masterpieces
Lifestyle
Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders
Lifestyle
Barrels and bike parts recycled for Danube river race

Rafts built from cardboard, plastic bottles, empty barrels and bicycle parts took to the Danube on Saturday, with the zany vessels drawing inspiration from pubs, pizzas and cartoon characters.