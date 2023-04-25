Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and rights campaigner, dies at age 96 -New York Times

Singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte speaks during a session about a documentary on his life 'Sing Your Song' during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills
Singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte speaks during a session about a documentary on his life 'Sing Your Song' during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

April 25 (Reuters) - Harry Belafonte, a singer, songwriter and groundbreaking actor who started his entertainment career belting "Day O" in his 1950s hit song "Banana Boat" before turning to political activism, died on Tuesday at age 96, the New York Times reported.

