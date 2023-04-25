Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and rights campaigner, dies at age 96 -New York Times















April 25 (Reuters) - Harry Belafonte, a singer, songwriter and groundbreaking actor who started his entertainment career belting "Day O" in his 1950s hit song "Banana Boat" before turning to political activism, died on Tuesday at age 96, the New York Times reported.

(This story has been refiled to fix the case in the headline)

