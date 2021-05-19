Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

LifestyleHBO Max's ad-supported service to debut in June at $9.99

Reuters
2 minute read

HBO Max will debut its ad-supported subscription plan priced at $9.99 a month in the first week of June, the AT&T Inc-owned (T.N) streaming platform said on Wednesday.

HBO original shows such as "Mare of Easttown" starring Kate Winslet and "The Nevers" will carry no ads, a spokesman said, as existing contracts for those shows do not include agreements to carry advertising. Ads will appear on other shows.

The long-awaited, lower priced "HBO Max with Ads" joins the current service, which contains no ads and costs $14.99 a month.

In a statement, JP Colaco, head of advertising sales for WarnerMedia, said the new service will have the "lightest ad load" in the streaming media industry.

The new tier is part of a broader expansion plan that will see HBO Max launched in 39 countries this year across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June and Europe later this year.

AT&T announced a deal on Monday to combine its media assets with Discovery Inc(DISCA.O), creating a new company with an enterprise value of over $120 billion. The new company will bring together news and scripted entertainment TV and movies from Warner Bros and HBO Max with Discovery's reality TV networks, TLC, Animal Planet, and Food Network. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 1:55 PM UTCEuropeans savour croissants and beers as cafes reopen

For Parisian Elie Ayache, the world felt a little more normal on Wednesday: he was back at his favourite cafe, drinking his morning coffee and eating a croissant.

LifestyleHarry Potter quiz shows for fans to mark movie's 20th anniversary

Know your Gryffindors from your Dementors? Who was the Half-Blood Prince and what can you buy at Ollivanders?

Lifestyle‘Friends’ reunion ‘like a family’, Jennifer Aniston says
LifestyleDeliciously evil with sweet dogs: two Emmas go toe-to-toe in 'Cruella'
LifestyleDrained lake reveals remnants of lost Italian village

The eerie image of a church bell tower emerging from Lake Resia in northern Italy became so famous it inspired a book and a Netflix series.