Hermes hosts fashion show at Paris airport hangar

A model presents a creation by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski as part of a Spring/Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes International (HRMS.PA) shuttled the fashion press to an airport on the outskirts of Paris for its spring ready-to-wear catwalk show, sending fitted leather crop tops, silky dresses and relaxed trousers down a circular catwalk set up in a hangar.

Robot cameras whizzed around the runway and dropped from the ceiling, filming the models as they marched past the audience seated on a platform at the center of the space.

Paris Fashion Week, which runs through Oct. 5, has kicked into full swing this season with dozens of labels holding in-person shows following months of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hermes women’s ready-to-wear creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulki added modern touches to her feminine silhouettes, with paper-bag waists on long skirts and trousers.

In a nod to the house’s tradition as a saddlery maker, tops and jackets were embellished with discrete leather buckles and studs, while yellow jackets in leather brightened the muted palette of neutral colors.

For the finale, the bronze-hued panels serving as a backdrop rolled to the side, offering an open view on the runway of the Bourget airport, a hub for private jets.

The models lined up and were facing the audience when an airplane landed.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Christina Fincher

