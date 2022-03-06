1 minute read
Hipgnosis buys catalogue of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen
March 6 (Reuters) - Hipgnosis Song Management said on Sunday it has acquired the the music catalogue of Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen.
"Hipgnosis has acquired rights in all 278 songs and derivatives written by Leonard Cohen, including Hallelujah," the company said.
Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.