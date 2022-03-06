Hipgnosis buys catalogue of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen

Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen performs during the first night of the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud/File Photo

March 6 (Reuters) - Hipgnosis Song Management said on Sunday it has acquired the the music catalogue of Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen.

"Hipgnosis has acquired rights in all 278 songs and derivatives written by Leonard Cohen, including Hallelujah," the company said.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans

