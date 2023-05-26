'How to Have Sex' wins Cannes' 'Certain Regard' competition

[1/3] The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "How to Have Sex" in competition for the category Un Certain Regard - Cannes, France, May 19, 2023. Director Molly Manning Walker and cast members Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lara Peake, Laura Ambler, Enva Lewis, Shaun Thomas and Samuel Bottomley... Read more















CANNES, May 26 (Reuters) - The provocatively titled film "How to Have Sex," about three British teen girls who go on holiday with the aim of drinking, clubbing and hooking up, won the top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

However, there was a slight hiccup: Molly Manning Walker was not in the room when the award for her debut feature was announced.

The director was on her way back from Italy and running late from the airport - prompting jury president John C. Reilly to belt out a song to distract audiences during the wait.

"I just ran here from Italy, guys," said the British director, who was out of breath when she finally took the stage in a T-shirt and jogging shorts.

"Hounds," by Kamal Lazraq, about a father and son in Casablanca who have to deal with a kidnapping gone wrong, took the jury prize, while the first Sudanese film to be included in the Cannes official selection, "Goodbye Julia," took the freedom award.

"Un Certain Regard" is a competition focused on arthouse films that runs parallel to the main competition, the Palme d'Or, which will be announced on Saturday.

Reporting by Hanna Rantala, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.