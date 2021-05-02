Boats prepare to line up on Leman Lake to reveal the invisible French-Swiss border during an artistic event called "Brief Alignment" by Lausanne architect Bastian Marzoli, in Saint-Gingolph, near Geneva, Switzerland, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Hundreds of boats lined up across Lake Geneva on Sunday in an artistic representation of the border between Switzerland and France that runs for 59 km (36.7 miles) down the middle of the waterway.

The "Brief Alignment" project was envisioned by Lausanne architect Bastian Marzoli as a collective performance to reflect on the nature of the frontier, organisers said.

Vessels from yachts to rowboats took part in the event, for which more than 250 vessels signed up.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.