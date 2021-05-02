Skip to main content

LifestyleHundreds of boats line up on Lake Geneva in border art project

Reuters
1 minute read
1/4

Boats prepare to line up on Leman Lake to reveal the invisible French-Swiss border during an artistic event called "Brief Alignment" by Lausanne architect Bastian Marzoli, in Saint-Gingolph, near Geneva, Switzerland, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Hundreds of boats lined up across Lake Geneva on Sunday in an artistic representation of the border between Switzerland and France that runs for 59 km (36.7 miles) down the middle of the waterway.

The "Brief Alignment" project was envisioned by Lausanne architect Bastian Marzoli as a collective performance to reflect on the nature of the frontier, organisers said.

Vessels from yachts to rowboats took part in the event, for which more than 250 vessels signed up.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 9:02 AM UTCThousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival

Thousands of people attended the first day of the Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival on Saturday.

LifestyleItalian rapper attacks League over LGBT+, accuses RAI of censorship
LifestyleIn Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
LifestyleOscar-winning ‘Moonstruck’ actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
LifestyleGrammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption