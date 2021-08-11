Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Lifestyle

'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards to host daily show, Mayim Bialik for spinoffs

2 minute read
1/2

23rd Critics' Choice Awards – Photo Room – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 11/01/2018 – Mayim Bialik poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for 'The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Monica Almeida

LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The makers of "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday named executive producer Mike Richards as the new host of the long-running daily TV quiz show, replacing Alex Trebek who died in 2020 after more than three decades on the series.

Actor Mayim Bialik will host prime-time specials and "Jeopardy!" spinoffs including a college championship tournament that will air on ABC next year, according to a statement from Sony Pictures Television (6758.T), which produces the show.

Richards, Bialik and several others including actor LeVar Burton, "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and journalist Katie Couric had taken turns as guest hosts in recent months following Trebek's death.

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020 at age 80.

Richards joined Sony Pictures Television in 2019 and has served as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Prior to that, he produced another game show, "The Price is Right."

Bialik starred on comedies "The Big Bang Theory" and "Blossom" and earned a doctorate degree in neuroscience.

The new season of "Jeopardy" is scheduled begin airing on Sept. 13.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 5:49 PM UTCJustin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards

Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards, organizers said on Wednesday ahead of next month's ceremony that will welcome back fans as part of a live audience.

Lifestyle'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards to host daily show, Mayim Bialik for spinoffs
LifestylePandemic and staycationing lift Swedish book sales to record levels
LifestylePicasso's leaving Las Vegas for auction block
LifestyleCOVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors