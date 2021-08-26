Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Lifestyle

JoJo Siwa joins 'Dancing With the Stars' in first same-sex pairing

1 minute read

2019 Kids Choice Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 23, 2019 – JoJo Siwa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - YouTuber JoJo Siwa will join U.S. television's "Dancing With the Stars" next month as part of the first same-sex couple on the show, producers said on Thursday.

Siwa, 18, who earlier this year said she was pansexual, will be paired with a female professional dancer when the show launches its 30th season in September.

It will be the first time the U.S. version of the dance show features people of the same sex dancing together and follows the first celebrity same-sex couple on the British version, "Strictly Come Dancing," in 2020.

“I think it’s cool. I think it breaks a wall that’s never been done before,” Siwa told television reporters after the announcement.

“I think it’s really special that I get to share with the world that you can love who you love, but now you can dance with who you want to dance with.”

Siwa has more than 12 million subscribers to her "Its JoJo Siwa" YouTube channel and was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2020.

U.S. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, 18, will also join the new cast in September, producers of the ABC television show said.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 11:38 PM UTC

Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise on Thursday presented what he called his most dangerous stunt ever in a clip from his upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7" movie.

Lifestyle
JoJo Siwa joins 'Dancing With the Stars' in first same-sex pairing
Lifestyle
Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits
Lifestyle
Malaysian sells COVID-19 vaccine mock-ups made of paper to honour the dead
Lifestyle
Latest Paris attraction drives tourists into the Seine