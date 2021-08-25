Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Joni Mitchell to be honored by music world

LOS ANGELES, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will be honored by the music world ahead of the annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles as the MusicCares person of the year.

MusicCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, said on Wednesday that artists would pay tribute to Mitchell at an event on Jan. 29.

Mitchell, 77, who has kept a low profile since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, said in a statement that she was honored to be chosen.

"I look forward to being part of this gala," she said.

Organizers did not say which artists would perform for Mitchell at the event, which acts as a fundraiser to help musicians struggling with health and other issues.

"She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she's brought to so many artists," Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, said in a statement.

The Canadian-born "A Case of You" musician is regarded as one of the most influential singer-songwriters of the 1970s, inspiring artists ranging from Prince to Brandi Carlile.

Other musicians or musical groups recently honored by MusiCares include Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac and Dolly Parton.

The Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

