Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID, reschedules Las Vegas show -CNN

Justin Bieber performs at Z100's Jingle Ball in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Justin Bieber has a mild case of COVID-19, CNN reported on Sunday citing a representative for the Canadian singer.

Bieber was scheduled to perform as part of his "Justice World Tour" in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the show has been postponed due to his postive COVID test, the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.