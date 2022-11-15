Factbox: Key nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Nominations for the music industry’s Grammy Awards were announced during a livestreamed program at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday.
The following is a list of nominations in key categories.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyonce
“Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige
“Woman” - Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Voyage” - ABBA
“30” - Adele
“Un Verano Sin Ti” - Bad Bunny
“RENAISSANCE” - Beyonce
“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” - Mary J. Blige
“In These Silent Days” - Brandi Carlile
“Music Of The Spheres” - Coldplay
“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” - Kendrick Lamar
“Special” - Lizzo
“Harry's House” - Harry Styles
SONG OF THE YEAR
“abcdefu”-Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift
“As It Was” - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve
Lacy)
“BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream"
Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce)
“Easy On Me” - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“GOD DID” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar
“Just Like That” - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA
“Bam Bam” - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” - Coldplay & BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Post Malone & Doja Cat
“Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
“Voyage”-ABBA
“30”-Adele
“Music Of The Spheres”-Coldplay
“Special” - Lizzo
“Harry's House” - Harry Styles
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
“GOD DID” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z,
John Legend & Fridayy
“Vegas” - Doja Cat
“pushin P” - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let's Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“So Happy It Hurts” - Bryan Adams
“Old Man” - Beck
“Wild Child” - The Black Keys
“Broken Horses” - Brandi Carlile
“Crawl!” - Idles
“Patient Number 9” - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
“Holiday” - Turnstile
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
“Growin' Up” - Luke Combs
“Palomino” - Miranda Lambert
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" - Ashley McBryde
“Humble Quest” - Maren Morris
“A Beautiful Time” - Willie Nelson
The 2023 Grammy’s will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto Arena on Feb. 5.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.