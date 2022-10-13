Factbox: Key nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2022 American Music Awards. Fan votes will determine the winners, and the awards will be presented at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.
Following is a list of key nominations:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyonce
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Maneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast -- "We Don’t
Talk About Bruno"
Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart"
Future featuring Drake & Tems -- "Wait for U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow -- "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "Stay"
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele -- "Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone -- "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles -- "As It Was"
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY"
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)"
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyonce
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele -- "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast -- "We Don’t
Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles -- "As It Was"
Lizzo -- "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Maneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
BLACKPINK
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
