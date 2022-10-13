Factbox: Key nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards















LOS ANGELES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2022 American Music Awards. Fan votes will determine the winners, and the awards will be presented at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Following is a list of key nominations:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyonce

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Maneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast -- "We Don’t

Talk About Bruno"

Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart"

Future featuring Drake & Tems -- "Wait for U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow -- "Industry Baby"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "Stay"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele -- "Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone -- "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles -- "As It Was"

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY"

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyonce

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele -- "Easy On Me"

Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast -- "We Don’t

Talk About Bruno"

Harry Styles -- "As It Was"

Lizzo -- "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Maneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BLACKPINK

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

