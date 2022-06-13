Factbox: Key Tony awards winners for first season after pandemic

Author Ben Power poses with the award for Best Play for "The Lehman Trilogy" backstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES, June 12 (Reuters) - The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday, celebrating the first season since a long pandemic shutdown. read more

Here is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST PLAY

"The Lehman Trilogy"

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEST MUSICAL

"A Strange Loop"

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

"Company"

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

"Take Me Out"

BEST ACTOR, PLAY

Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy"

BEST ACTRESS, PLAY

Deirdre O'Connell, "Dana H."

BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL

Myles Frost, "MJ"

BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL

Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"SIX," Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

"A Strange Loop," Michael R. Jackson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.