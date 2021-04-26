Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

LifestyleFactbox: Key winners at the 2021 Academy Awards

Reuters
1 minute read

Florian Zeller holds his Oscars statuette after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the "The Father" at a screening of the Oscars in Paris, France April 26, 2021. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST PICTURE

"Nomadland"

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Promising Young Woman"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"The Father"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Soul"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

"My Octopus Teacher"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"Another Round" (Denmark)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 4:43 AM UTC‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at Oscars, Hopkins wins over Chadwick Boseman

"Nomadland" won best picture while its star Frances McDormand took home the lead actress Oscar on Sunday on a night of several firsts and a return to Hollywood glamour after a long pandemic shutdown.

LifestylePandemic-constrained Oscars feature more oratory, less music, comedy
LifestyleChauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast
LifestyleAnthony Hopkins wins best actor Oscar for 'The Father'