Florian Zeller holds his Oscars statuette after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the "The Father" at a screening of the Oscars in Paris, France April 26, 2021. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories: BEST PICTURE "Nomadland" BEST ACTOR Anthony Hopkins - "The Father" BEST ACTRESS Frances McDormand - "Nomadland" BEST DIRECTOR Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari" BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY "Promising Young Woman" BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY "The Father" BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM "Soul" BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM "My Octopus Teacher" BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM "Another Round" (Denmark) BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah" Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.