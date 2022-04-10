Factbox: Key winners at the 2022 Olivier Awards

Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding poses after winning the Best Lightning Design award for the "Life of Pi" at the Olivier Awards in the Royal Opera House in London, Britain April 10, 2022. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The Olivier Awards for theatre were handed out in London on Sunday, with musical "Cabaret" and play "Life of Pi" the productions scooping the most prizes.

Below is a list of winners in the key categories.

BEST NEW PLAY

"Life Of Pi"

BEST NEW MUSICAL

"Back To The Future - The Musical"

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

"Cabaret"

BEST REVIVAL

"Constellations"

BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY

"Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)"

BEST ACTRESS

Sheila Atim, "Constellations"

BEST ACTOR

Hiran Abeysekera, "Life Of Pi"

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret"

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Jessie Buckley, "Cabaret"

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Seven actors who play the Tiger, "Life Of Pi"

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Liz Carr, "The Normal Heart"

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Liza Sadovy, "Cabaret"

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Elliot Levey, "Cabaret"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS

Orchestrator Simon Hale, "Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical"

BEST DIRECTOR

Rebecca Frecknall, "Cabaret"

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Diane Craft

