Factbox: Key winners at the 2022 Olivier Awards
LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The Olivier Awards for theatre were handed out in London on Sunday, with musical "Cabaret" and play "Life of Pi" the productions scooping the most prizes.
Below is a list of winners in the key categories.
BEST NEW PLAY
"Life Of Pi"
BEST NEW MUSICAL
"Back To The Future - The Musical"
BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
"Cabaret"
BEST REVIVAL
"Constellations"
BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY
"Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)"
BEST ACTRESS
Sheila Atim, "Constellations"
BEST ACTOR
Hiran Abeysekera, "Life Of Pi"
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret"
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Jessie Buckley, "Cabaret"
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Seven actors who play the Tiger, "Life Of Pi"
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Liz Carr, "The Normal Heart"
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Liza Sadovy, "Cabaret"
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Elliot Levey, "Cabaret"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS
Orchestrator Simon Hale, "Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical"
BEST DIRECTOR
Rebecca Frecknall, "Cabaret"
