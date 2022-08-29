Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lizzo-"About Damn Time"
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-"Industry Baby"
BEST K-POP
Lisa-"LALISA"
BEST NEW ARTIST
Dove Cameron
BEST POP
Harry Styles-"As It Was"
BEST R&B
The Weeknd-"Out of Time"
BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby-"Do We Have A Problem?"
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK-"The Virtual"
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.