Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Video of the Year for “All Too Well” as presenters LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj (R) look on at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lizzo-"About Damn Time"

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-"Industry Baby"

BEST K-POP

Lisa-"LALISA"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Dove Cameron

BEST POP

Harry Styles-"As It Was"

BEST R&B

The Weeknd-"Out of Time"

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby-"Do We Have A Problem?"

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK-"The Virtual"

Reporting by Danielle Broadway

