Korean pop band BTS taking hiatus to work on solo projects

Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a news conference promoting their new album "BE(Deluxe Edition)" in Seoul, South Korea, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

June 14 (Reuters) - BTS, the South Korean band that spearheaded a global K-pop craze, is taking a hiatus as a group to work on solo projects, members announced on Tuesday.

Band member RM, speaking at the annual FESTA dinner that celebrates the group's founding, said he had been feeling a need to explore his own work without the constant recording and performing required of BTS.

"The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something," said RM, seated at a table with his six fellow band members.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A video of the dinner was posted on the band's official Twitter handle.

BTS made its debut in June 2013 and became a worldwide sensation with its upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people. The group released its new album, "Proof," on Friday.

Last year, the group became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. The group met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

(This story was corrected to say new album came out on Friday in paragraph 5.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.