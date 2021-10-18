Skip to main content

Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged

Kourtney Kardashian arrives for the launch of her clothing line Kardashian Kollection for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are engaged, with the couple sharing pictures of what appears to be a marriage proposal on a beach.

The couple both uploaded on Instagram photos of themselves amid an arrangement of red roses and white candles by the sea, with Kardashian adding the caption "Forever".

A representative for Kardashian confirmed the engagement.

The TV celebrity's sister Kim Kardashian posted a separate video of the couple kissing, which showed Kourtney Kardashian sporting a large diamond ring. The video was soundtracked to chart-topper Bruno Mars' song "Marry You".

Barker, a drummer with rock band Blink-182, also shared messages of congratulations for the couple.

Celebrity news website TMZ said the proposal took place at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, went official with their relationship in February.

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

