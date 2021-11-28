Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies
PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Virgil Abloh, fashion's highest profile Black designerand the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, died on Sunday of cancer, Vuitton's owner LVMH (LVMH.PA) said.
LVMH said Abloh, 41, had been battling cancer privately for years.
"Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," LVMH's billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said in a statement.
Abloh, a U.S. national who also worked as a DJ and visual artist, had been men's artistic director for Louis Vuitton since March 2018.
In July this year, LVMH expanded his role, giving him a mandate to launch new brands and partner with existing ones in a variety of sectors beyond fashion.
