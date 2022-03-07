Louis Vuitton takes over Orsay museum for its Paris fashion show

Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton at the Musee d'Orsay during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Piroscka van de Wouw

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton mixed culture and showbusiness on Monday as it hosted its fall fashion collection at Paris's Orsay Museum, where models strutted among marble and bronze sculptures in outsized jackets and shirts layered over colourful dresses.

Model and actress Jung Ho-Yeon, who recently won a Screen Actors Guild award for her performance in "Squid Game", wore a brown jacket, wide-leg striped pants and a yellow floral tie.

Later, sequined pinafore dresses were paired with knee-high boots and tops featured long pockets hanging like scarves.

The collection by Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director since 2013, got more masculine again with XXL blazers before adopting a teenage mood with sweaters tied at the waist and polo shirts over evening dresses.

Louis Vuitton, the top fashion brand of luxury giant (LVMH.PA), raised its prices last month as a result of increased manufacturing and transportation costs, one of the first major luxury brands to do so this year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting Laetitia Volga, editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.