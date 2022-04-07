Michael Buble finds a 'Higher' calling on latest album

Canadian singer Michael Buble performs during his tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

April 7 (Reuters) - After a 20-year career singer Michael Buble found a new focus for his 11th studio album, “Higher.”

“I was just so excited to, to try things to, to be things to not only to, to go to places where I might have feared to go earlier in my career or my life, but I was excited to rush in to the to the challenge.”

The Canadian singer said he strived to create innovative music.

“When I started, the goal was to make fresh music for an audience who, who had bought my records for 20 years. And I had no idea that by the end… it was fresh for me.”

The 13-track album was released on March 25 by Reprise Records, part of Warner Music Group (WMG.O), and features assists from Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson.

“Having someone like Paul, someone like Willie, take me under their wing and give me their blessing. Wow, hopefully, one day someone will think I'm one of those ducks too.”

Buble said his family inspired the album's three original songs.

In 2016 Buble and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, announced that their oldest son Noah, who was 3 years old at the time, had been diagnosed with cancer. He has been in remission since 2017.

The music video for the lead single, “I’ll Never Stop Loving You” was inspired by the singer's love of cinema and features romantic scenes from popular movies.

The couple used the end of the video as a birth announcement that they are expecting a fourth child.

“For me, it was less about, it was less about the what could come back financially and more about how all I could to tell the story of what I think is the greatest record of my life.”

Reporting by Alicia Powell in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

