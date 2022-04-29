A Minute with: K-pop band ATEEZ on songs, influences and touring

Members of South Korean boy band ATEEZ pose on the red carpet during the annual MAMA Awards at Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - K-pop band ATEEZ will play London's Wembley arena on Saturday as part of their world tour, which was delayed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known for songs like "Say My Name" and "Turbulence", the eight-member boy band has garnered a legion of fans around the world since their 2018 debut.

Members HONG JOONG, SEONG HWA, YUN HO, YEO SANG, SAN, MIN GI, WOO YOUNG, JONG HO spoke to Reuters about the tour, their songs and influences ahead of the two London weekend gigs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Below are excerpts of the interview, via a translator, edited for length and clarity.

Q: Why do you think your songs are so popular?

HONG JOONG: "Our songs have their own energies."

YUN HO: "I think ATINYS (ATEEZ fans) love our performance, outlook and storyline."

Q: Which ATEEZ song would you suggest a new fan listen to first?

MIN GI: "If I had to recommend one song that screams ATEEZ that would be 'Say My Name' because it's a very comfortable song to listen to and it has very meaningful lyrics and is an impactful song."

YUN HO: "For me it would be our first album that has two title songs that are 'Pirate King' and 'Treasure'."

Q: What has it been like to finally go on tour?

SEONG HWA: "We are really thankful to all the fans who waited... for us to come back... We have been practising and working really hard to come up with a better and stronger performance on stage for them."

HONG JOONG: "Finally we are enjoying this time now because we waited for a really long time (for it to happen)."

Q: What are your main influences for your music videos?

SAN: "We get inspiration from other artists, people who have come before us, and also from movies and everything around us. And also from the stories of our fans."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lisa Keddie; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.