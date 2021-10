Dawn Hudson, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, speaks during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that hands out the Academy Awards, said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson would step in 2023 after more than a decade at the helm.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

